Man fined Rs100,000 for not paying 'Haq Mehr'

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad in this undated photo — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A man was slapped with Rs100,000 fine by the Supreme Court for not paying the amount of ‘Haq Mehr’ to his wife.

The court instructed the citizen to pay the ‘Haq Mehr’ amount within one month otherwise legal action would be taken against him.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed annoyance with the petitioner’s lawyer for not paying Rs 500,000 ‘Haq Mehr’ by his client to his wife.

The CJP asked why was the amount not paid despite it being the right of the woman.

The court said that now the petitioner — the man who has been fined — has to pay Rs1million so that such cases would not be filed here in the future.

The petitioner’s lawyer said he wanted to withdraw his case and prayed to the bench to grant permission for it. The court said that it would not allow it.

The petitioner did not pay the amount for six years and now he filed the case, it remarked.

Haq Mehr is an obligatory payment made by the husband to his wife at the time of marriage in the form of money, jewellery, home goods, furniture, or any other form of property.