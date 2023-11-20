Joe Smith abandons wife on live TV after being compared to Shaq

Former NBA player Joe Smith abruptly ended an interview about his wife's OnlyFans scandal after she made a suggestive comment about NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.



The couple appeared on the popular morning talk show The Breakfast Club to discuss the controversy surrounding Kisha Smith's decision to create an OnlyFans account without Joe's knowledge.

The interview took a turn when Kisha was asked about her motivations for joining OnlyFans.

She replied, "Well, you know how behind every good man there's a good woman? Well, I feel like a piece of s**t." She then turned to Joe and said, "That's how I feel having that man in front of me. Because he's not being great, and I know he can be. What is it about me that you can't get it together?"

Joe immediately stood up and walked off the set, leaving his wife and the interviewers stunned. Kisha tried to apologize, but it was too late. The damage was done.

The interview quickly went viral, and Joe and Kisha were both heavily criticized for their behavior. Joe was accused of being dismissive and disrespectful to his wife, while Kisha was criticized for her crude language and for airing their dirty laundry in public.

The couple has since apologized for their actions, but the damage to their reputation has already been done. It remains to be seen whether they can recover from this scandal and salvage their marriage.