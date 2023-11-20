Prince Harry, Meghan Markle anticipate Royal Family’s Christmas snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are impatiently waiting for the Christmas party invitation from King Charles, may not receive a 'warm welcome' from the royal family.



Earlier, several reports circulated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an invitation from the monarch to spend quality time at this year's royal Christmas bash at Sandringham.

However, a latest report by Daily Mail suggested that the couple will not be welcomed by the "senior royal members."



"It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy," the source shared about the two.

"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," a report further added.

The insider claimed that Harry and Meghan are desperately in need of reconciliation with the royal family due to some recent setbacks.



"Which begs the question, why now? Is it something to do with the fact that some of their commercial deals, such as Spotify, have fallen around their ears and they have been subject to ridicule in the U.S. in shows such as South Park and Family Guy?," the source shared.



An insider claimed that the pair have realized that their strategy to "moan about how awful being a member of the Royal Family is" went against them.

