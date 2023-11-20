Mariah Carey shares heartfelt moment with twins at Billboard Music Awards

Mariah Carey bags the Chart Achievement accolade at 2023 Billboards Music Awards

Mariah Carey, popularly know as the queen of Christmas, received the Billboard’s Chart Achievement Award from her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan on November 19.

The singer performed her song, All I want for Christmas Is You at the event and accepted an accolade for her evergreen classic as well.



Mariah looked stunning in her all-white ensemble as she delivered a heart warming award acceptance speech.

The singer said, "Thank you babies. Thank you so much. I couldn’t ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe. Thank you guys."



Mariah’s 1994 melodious jingle ruled at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2019.



While expressing her immense gratitude towards all her fans, the singer continued, "I love you so much this award is particularly special to me because the song itself changed my entire life."

The singer said that she wanted to thank everyone who has allowed this song to be a part of their holiday soundtrack every year.

Mariah said it was an honour for her to be receiving the golden statue for her song’s chart achievements.

She added, "but the greatest achievement for me is being here with all of you and feeling the love that only music can generate."

