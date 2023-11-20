Jungkook's 'Seven' wins big at 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Jungkook dedicates his big win at 2023 Billboard Music Awards to fans

BTS member Jungkook’s solo debut song Seven featuring American rapper Latto bagged the Top Global K-Pop Song accolade at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on November 19.



The singer, who was unable to attend the show in-person, pre-recorded an award acceptance speech in which he expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards all his fans.

Jungkook began her statement, saying, "Thank you so much for the top global K-pop song for ‘Seven,’ it’s truly an honour."



He continued, "It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you ARMY and everyone who loves this song. Without you I couldn’t have got this amazing award."



"While we’re working on 'Seven' I hope everyone could enjoy this track so the fact that I won this category means a lot to me," he added.

The youngest member of the popular South Korean group said that he is feeling glad to share great music with everyone.



Seven is one of the songs from Jungkook’s debut solo album Golden, which remained on the Billboard Top 100 and Top 200 list since July 14, 2023.

