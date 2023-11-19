Brad Pitt revs up for ‘Apex’ with Grand Prix visit

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt took a break from filming his upcoming Formula One movie to experience the electrifying atmosphere of the city's inaugural Grand Prix practice session.



Spotted on Friday, November 17th, at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Pitt was seen soaking in the adrenaline-charged energy of the event, surrounded by fellow motorsports enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

Pitt's appearance at the Grand Prix is particularly significant given his starring role as a seasoned Formula One driver in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Apex.

The film, which is being produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, is set to delve into the world of high-stakes racing and the intense rivalries that define the sport.

Pitt's involvement in the project has generated considerable buzz within the Formula One community, with many eager to see how the actor brings the character of a veteran racer to life.

His presence at the Las Vegas Grand Prix suggests that he is immersing himself in the world of Formula One, gaining firsthand insights into the sport's culture and the adrenaline-fueled experiences that drive its participants.

While filming for "Apex" was temporarily halted earlier this year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production is expected to resume shortly, with Pitt poised to continue his transformation into a seasoned Formula One driver.

As production on "Apex" gears up, anticipation for the film continues to grow, with fans eagerly awaiting Pitt's portrayal of a seasoned Formula One driver and the thrilling world of racing that the film promises to bring to life.