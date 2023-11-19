Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham mourn loss of 'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi

Hrithik Roshan expressed his deep grief over the sudden death of Sanjay Gadhvi, director of the famous Bollywood movie, Dhoom.

The Bang Bang actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter and penned a touching tribute for his late friend, recalling sweet memories from the set of Dhoom 2.

He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Sanjay Gadhvi. Forever grateful for the moments we shared."

"He was instrumental in bringing out the Aryan in me. Couldn’t have done it without him. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed," Roshan added.

Another Indian actor, John Abraham who was also a part of 2004 action thriller film paid his respects to the late director.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Remember the times I spent with you on the film closest to my heart #Dhoom. May the angels always ride with you. Rest in peace Sanjay Gadhvi."

Reportedly, the Bollywood filmmaker died today i.e. on November 19 due to cardiac arrest. He was 57.