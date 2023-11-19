Catherine Zeta-Jones has big dreams for husband Michael Douglas in anniversary tribute

Catherine-Zeta Jones, 54, and Michael Douglas, 78, tied the knot in 2000

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating over two decades of marriage with Michael Douglas.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the veteran actress, 54, posted a series of throwback photos from their 23-years-long marriage, during which they briefly split as well.

“Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage. Darling Michael, you Nobel Peace Prize awaits. I love you… from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient,” the Mask of Zorro actress lovingly captioned the lighthearted post riddled with laughing emojis, kissing emojis, and red hearts.

The carousel post featured two pictures from their 2000 wedding, one in which the Welsh actress was walking down the aisle with Douglas at the Plaza in New York City, and another of them sharing what was presumably their first kiss as husband and wife.

The Oscar-winner also posted a photo of them embracing in front of the Taj Mahal from their 2017 trip to the subcontinent, as well as some more intimate snaps.

The Hollywood A-Listers first met at the 1998 Deauville Film Festival, after which the 78-year-old filmmaker infamously told Zeta-Jones briefly after they met, “I want to father your children.”

The lovebirds tied the knot two years later, and welcomed son Dylan and daughter Carys.

They even briefly split up in 2013, but were able to work things out and came back stronger than ever.

Now, as the power couple celebrate 23 years of marriage, their friends and colleagues celebrated right alongside them in the comments section, including Martha Stewart and Lauren Sanchez.