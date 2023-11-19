'Embarrased' Kelsea Ballerini reveals she was snubbed by Jonas Brothers

Kelsea Ballerini didn’t hold back on her negative working experience with the Jonas Brothers.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the 30-year-old country singer held an “Ask Me Anything” session, where she was asked about her potential collaboration with the pop band.

Ballerini revealed she was originally featured on the group’s Strong Enough track; however, she ended up getting replaced by Bailey Zimmerman.

“to be so honest,” she wrote her answered over a blurred selfie, “I was on strong enough but did indeed get replaced hahahaha.”

Kelsea Ballerini Instagram Story snap shot via Entertainment Tonight

The Miss Me More singer went on to herald Zimmerman for doing a “sick” job with the track, punctuating it with a face holding back tears emoji and a melting face emoji.

According to ET, the emojis express emotions of "embarrassment, shame, disgust or frustration."

In follow-up stories, Ballerini addressed different fan questions, including one of them writing, "I had a dream u announced an arena tour last night ... thoughts?"

She showed off her coy facial expressions on a video as she responded in text: “"[G]otta make the next record first. I'm on it.”

The country star is currently bracing to face off against the likes of Brothers Osbourne, Zach Bryan, and Tyler Childers for a GRAMMY in Best Country Album category.