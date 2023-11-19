Princess Kate sets new Christmas tradition for Royal Family

Kate Middleton is set to host the annual Christmas carol service this year.

The upcoming event was announced on the Waleses’ social media, accompanied by a carousel of photos from the last year’s service.

“A very special Carol Service, coming soon,” read the caption. “Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.”

The announcement continued: “This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

“We can’t wait for you to join us too – tune in on @ITV. Christmas Eve,” it concluded.

The series of photos was led by a still of the princess’ trimming a Christmas tree. Looking as jovial as ever, Kate sported a £179 Fair Isle Jumper from Holland Cooper jumper.

She will be joined by midwives and nursery teachers at the event to celebrate those supporting young children and families.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, their eldest two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as the rest of the Royal Family will attend the now-traditional festive.

The celebration, set to be held at Westminster Abbey, will also feature singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, singer-songwriter James Bay, multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, and performer Freya Ridings.