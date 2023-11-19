Taylor Swift struggles to breath during fatal Rio de Janeiro concert: 'This is scary'

Taylor Swift postponed her second Brazil show scheduled for Saturday over safety concerns

Taylor Swift fans weren’t the only ones having a tough time in the Brazilian heat during her concert in which one fan fell fatally ill and many others reportedly fainted.

In fact, the legendary performer herself seemed to have trouble catching her breath while on stage.

Videos from the Rio de Janeiro Friday concert circulating the internet show Swift, 33, panting and gasping for air as she finished singing her song Bejeweled at the end of her hours-long show.

“OMG… this just puts a pit in my stomach!! This is so NOT RIGHT!! Taylor with her team expected to sing & dance in these conditions for over 3 hours!! The fans that wanted a great night, it’s just soooooo sad!!” wrote one concerned fan in response to the video.

Another video showed the Grammy-winning musician once again struggling to breathe as she finished performing Ready For It, with some noting how “scary” it is for a professional performer to be struggling this much because of the heat.



The comments come in the wake of the tragic death of a fan, Ana Clara Benevides, because of the extreme weather conditions in Rio.

Furthermore, it was reported that the near-60,000 concert-goers were prohibited from bringing water inside the open-air stadium and vendors struggled to reach the crowd near the stage, per the New York Times.

A heartbroken Swift expressed her condolences over the tragedy and announced on Saturday afternoon that she would postpone her concert out of consideration for the “safety and well-being of [her] fans, fellow performers and crew.”