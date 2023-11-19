Kim Kardashian celebrates Christmas earlier with girls

Chicago receives a kiss from Kim as they welcome holidays.

Kim Kardashian is celebrating the holiday spirit before time this year.

After attending the GQ Awards earlier this week, she winded down through some fun at a girls’ night out with her daughters on Friday.

The model took North and Chicago to Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All show, taking place at the Hollywood Bowl. Her Instagram stories reflected their rejoicing moments from this musical event as they watched numerous hits being delivered.

In one snap captioned “LOL,” young Chicago could been seen dozing off in between the concert as Kim shielded her little one’s eyes with a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, North was tapping to Sleigh Ride with a friend while taking a selfie video.

Mariah’s daughter Monroe also got on the stage to showcase her love for music. She strummed a guitar and sang Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses with two more performers along her side.

Next, Kim started swaying to the 1993 record Dreamlover, which is when Chicago woke up in time to embrace her mother, followed by receiving a sweet kiss in the end.