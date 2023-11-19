Karen Hauer's ex husband responds to father's claim over engagement ring

Jordan's father reveals to respect Karen's decision, but says he's the rightful owner.

Jordan Wyn-Jones persists that his now separated wife Karen Hauer’s engagement ring was left to him as a gift by his late mother whereas his father claims ownership to it.

Dance specialist Karen was presented the gorgeous jewel-studded band when she was proposed in 2022, and Jordan’s mother Anne was its initial owner.

“It was my mum’s ring. She left it to me when she passed away,” the now separated husband revealed in an interview. “I knew I wanted to give her my mum’s ring the second I met her.”

Jordan’s father Lee has however asserted that the ring was given to him first, making him the truthful possessor. “That’s it then – if she’s sent the ring back to him instead of me, I’ll never see it again. I totally see where Karen is coming from. She was gifted the ring and it was hers as far as she knows. I’m grateful she has returned it to Jordan, but it actually belongs to me.”

The son and father had a fall out when Jordan decided to marry the Latin dancer. He has split with her after 16 months of their wedding ceremony.