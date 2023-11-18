Taylor Swift’s second Brazil show sees changes after tragic incident

Taylor Swift looks sad after fan's sudden death in Brazil

Taylor Swift’s second Eras Tour show in Brazil has seen safety changes after one of the pop superstar's young fans died from a cardiac arrest during her first performance in the country.



'In light of the ongoing heat wave, water stations would be provided at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro for the second show that night,' the show’s organizers announced on Saturday.

They have allowed music lovers to bring in sealed water containers. The announcement came after T4F, show's organizers, confirmed the death of a fan.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23. Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Santos Stadium for first aid protocol," they stated.

"Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died. To the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides, our sincere condolences."

Taylor wrote a heartfelt not over the sad news of her fan's death: "I can’t believe that I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show."

