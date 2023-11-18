Tom Brady and Irina Shayk rekindle romance after brief split: report

Looks like Tom Brady and Irina Shayk aren’t ready to let go of each other just yet.

The couple was reported to have called it quits on their fling last month; however, the model’s rendezvous at Brady’s NYC apartment last week casted doubts on the news.

Speaking to In Touch, a source confirmed the twosome is “back on,” adding, “Apparently the attraction is still there between them.”

Irina and Tom first sparked romance rumors in July, after the pair were spotted canoodling in the retired NFL player’s car.

They reportedly met for the first time at billionaire Joe Nahmad’s star-studded nuptials to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in May.

The insider went on to explain, “Their relationship started off as very casual, so when they ‘broke up’ there were no hard feelings, and they kind of left things open-ended.”

Despite their undeniable feelings for each other, Brady and Shayk are not looking for anything serious, the outlet reported.

Before the whirlwind romance, the father of two was married to Gisele Bundchen for 13 years.

Meanwhile, the Russian model was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Bradley Cooper.