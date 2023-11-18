Elizabeth Debicki shines despite criticism over Princess Diana ghost scenes in The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki looked in good spirits despite the controversy surrounding the final season of The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki appeared cheerful as she ventured out in New York City on Friday amid the growing controversy surrounding the final season of The Crown.

The 33-year-old Australian actress greeted passersby with a broad smile while continuing her promotional activities for season six of the popular Netflix series, the first half of which was released on Thursday.

She kept warm for the outing, layering a grey midi dress over a semi-sheer top and tights, complemented by a camel coat draped over her shoulders.

Portraying Princess Diana in the show, Elizabeth accentuated her slender waist with a thick black belt and elevated her model-like stature with chunky heels.

To complete the look, she wore cat-eye sunglasses, and her golden locks fell in loose waves around her pretty features.

Elizabeth's outing comes as viewers have hit out at The Crown for scenes depicting Princess Diana's ghost talking to King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth.