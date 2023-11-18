US envoy David Blome meets Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome (left) and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. — X/@pmln_org

United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore on Saturday.



The meeting between the two comes a day after the senior politicians met with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott with party's Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz also in attendance.

It should be noted that the former three-time prime minister has become the most sought-after leader by senior diplomats posted in Islamabad since his return to Pakistan following four years of exile ahead of the February 8 general elections.

About 60 diplomats, including ambassadors and high commissioners, are looking to interact with him and ascertain his views on sensitive and important international issues and bilateral subjects of their respective interests.

Their interest in meeting Nawaz is mainly rooted in the idea that the politico might again become the country's next prime minister.

During the meeting with Blome, Nawaz emphasised the significance of Pakistan’s relations with the US, particularly recalling his various interactions with the American leaders where both sides had always acknowledged the importance of Pakistan-US ties.

The senior politician also shared his views on the political and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly in the context of his party's preparations for the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would once again repose their trust in the PML-N to lead the country out of the myriad problems confronting it today.

The two leaders also discussed the enduring bilateral ties and cooperation over multilateral matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of a steadfast and sturdy partnership between the two countries.

They recognised the importance of exploring avenues to boost cooperation and building on the successful outcomes that underpin the robust bilateral relationship. The US Ambassador and Nawaz Sharif deliberated over several diverse domains, including trade, economy, climate change, security and regional stability.

Regional developments were also discussed. The PML-N supremo raised the issue of the plight of innocent Palestinians who were being mercilessly killed by the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and imposition of siege around Gaza. He called for an immediate end to hostilities and urgent provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to the people.

Ambassador Blome shared US priorities with the PML-N leader and thanked him for a frank and cordial exchange of views during the meeting.