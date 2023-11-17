Dolly Parton reveals why she never wants to pursue presidential bid in future

Dolly Parton discusses about her interest in politics in a new interview

Dolly Parton has recently revealed why she will never pursue a presidential bid in the future.



In a new interview with Metro, the Jolene singer said, “I have no interest in politics.”

The musician reflected, “I try to do my thing through my songs, through the way I accept people, and the way I try to make a difference.”

“I’m not smart enough to be in politics, or maybe I’m too smart. Either way, I’m not qualified for that type of a job,” continued the 77-year-old.

However, Dolly added, “I am pretty qualified to do what I do, which is to point people in the right direction, to write about it in songs or speak about things.”

For the unversed, the musician already rejected two opportunities to receive a Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Donald Trump and another from President Joe Biden.

Dolly was reportedly honoured with the National Medal of the Arts in 2005. According to her official website, the songstress did not attend a ceremony in the Oval Office where then-President George W. Bush presented the honour to 10 recipients.

The singer later received the honour nearly three years later in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, in a 2018 interview for Nightline, Dolly told ABC, “I learned a long time ago, keep your damn mouth shut if you want to stay in show business. … I’m not in politics, I’m an entertainer.”