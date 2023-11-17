Nicolas Cage ‘not able’ to meet granddaughters amid lawsuit with son’s ex-wife

Nicolas Cage and ex wife Christina feel 'insane' not being able to meet grand daughters

The couple's "nightmare" feud with their former daughter-in-law Hila Arounian has prevented them from ever meeting their 3-year-old twin granddaughters.

Weston Coppola Cage and mother Christina sued Arounian, who was married to Weston, for defamation.

“She has created a hostile narrative and environment that makes it impossible for the family to see or have a relationship with the children both privately and publicly,” Christina explained, as per Page Six.

“It is devastating not to see these kids. Nicolas and I haven’t been able to meet our two beautiful little granddaughters at all since they were born. We’re in a quiet, horrible nightmare. It’s insane, painful, hurtful, devastating,” she added.

Although Christina and her grandsons, Weston's sons, have a "beautiful relationship," Christina said that being unable to meet the twins has been "painful, hurtful, and shocking."

Additionally, the owner of the beauty business asserts that Arounian pressured Weston into severing his ties with his family by acting in an increasingly emotionally abusive manner.

The mother-son pair accuse Arounian of embezzling $100,000 and of seeking a "fraudulent restraining order" that would have barred Christina and her family from seeing Weston's daughters in the two distinct lawsuits that Page Six reported.

“…this type of character assassination is part of a disturbing pattern of behavior in which Ms. Arounian levies false, malicious allegations against people as a means of coercion and manipulation,” the court documents stated.