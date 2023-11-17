Harry Styles’ mother makes heart-felt appeal to son’s critics

Harry Styles mom Anne Twist supports son and hits back haters

Harry Styles’ mom couldn’t help but push back haters trolling her son for his new shaved head.



The Grammy singer's new shaved hairstyle sparked online criticism, but Anne Twist fired back, pointing out that her son opposes exactly the kind of behavior he is facing.

"When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are," she protested on Instagram on Nov. 17.

"There's an irony in the negativity he's been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don't get it."

She included a picture of Harry's new hairstyle and an example of a headline that featured a comment from a fan claiming the haircut "ruined" their life.



She changed the headline to say, "Breaking news: It's hair! It's his! Also it will grow back. If he wants."

At a recent U2 show, the As It Was singer made his hairless debut alongside his rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

In a video released on November 9 by TMZ, Harry was seen cuddling up to the Bones and All actress in a crowd at the Las Vegas Sphere, sans his trademark shaggy locks.