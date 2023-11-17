Leonardo DiCaprio calls ‘tremendous’ co-star Lily Gladstone ‘a voice of change’

Leonardo DiCaprio honours Lily Gladstone at Variety's Power of Women event

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently applauded his Killers of the Flower Moon costar Lily Gladstone at Variety's Power of Women event on November 16.



On Thursday at the Los Angeles restaurant Mother Wolf, the Titanic star spoke highly of Lily while honoring with the award at the event via Variety.

Leonardo, who donned a navy-blue suit with black button-up shirt, reflected on Lily’s career graph that he believes were against her talents and depicted biases prevalent in Hollywood.

“That an actor of such profound talent has found it a long and hard road to get this recognition speaks to the unfairness that still exists in our industry today,” said the 49-year-old.

Leonardo stated, “I fervently hope that we're entering a new era in which actors like Lily, who embody this authenticity and undeniable truth in their own storytelling, take centre stage.”

“Because Lily's not just an actor, she's also an activist,” remarked the Inception actor.

During the event, Leonardo dubbed Lily as a “wise, kind and humble soul, a tremendous talent, an incredibly important voice of change”.

The Shutter Island actor also praised Lily’s efforts for Indigenous women’s rights while working with National Indigenous Women’s Resource Centre, based on preventing violence against Native women.

Meanwhile, several celebs attended the event including Barbie star Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Dua Lipa, among others.