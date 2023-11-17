Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce receives backlash for mysoginistic tweets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in September

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don’t have all well-wishers for their blossoming relationship.

In fact, The View’s Joy Behar expressed that she doesn’t approve of the NFL star as a partner for her idol.

During Thursday’s episode of the talkshow, the co-host brought up some of Kelce’s re-surfaced tweets from his late teenages to early twenties, calling him “illiterate” and an “idiot.”

“Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ‘cause they was all ugly,’” Behar read one of the Tweets.

Another tweet read, “Why can’t girls hide they back fat?”

Yet another insensitive tweet stated, “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”

However, Whoopi Goldberg rushed to the Kansas City Chief tight end’s defense, noting that “Young people do young people stuff.”

“What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time,” the Sister Act star expressed. “So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want.”

Meanwhile, Behar, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, expressed about the Love Story songstress, “I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot.”



However, her co-host Alyssa Farah doubled down on Goldberg’s sentiments, saying “You gotta give people a little grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult.”