Princess Diana’s butler rubbishes 'grotesque' scenes from The Crown

The Crown's last season depicts Princess Diana's fatal car incident

The popular Netflix series, The Crown, becomes talk of the town as the show's sixth and final season dropped on the streaming giant on November 16, 2023.



The first part of the latest season, which revolved around Princess Diana's final days and her fatal car accident which took place in 1997, created a buzz on social media.



Recently, the late royal figure’s butler and close confidant, Paul Burrell strongly criticised the makers of the series for showing "grotesque" scenes featuring Diana’s tragic car crash.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said, "It seems macabre to show the vehicle in which she died."



Paul called the final season of the show which is based on the British Royal family as "distasteful."



While sharing how the trauma would trigger Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the former royal butler said, "They do not want to witness that again."

He continued, "It's a nightmare that keeps revolving and coming back to haunt them. So they don't want to see it. I'm surprised they're actually including it."

Paul further addressed the rumours which revolved at the time of Diana’s death that she was pregnant with her lover Dodi Fayed's child.

"Please don't say that Diana was having a baby when she died because she wasn't. That is not true," he shared.



Paul urged the creators of The Crown to "depict the crash with elegance and style. Please don't go into gory details."