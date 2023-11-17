50 Cent bashes Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid Cassie’s sexual abuse case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of repeated physical, and sexual abuse

50 Cent is going after Sean “Diddy“ Combs as the latter’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of decades-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

The In da Club rapper wasted no time taking a jab at his long-time nemesis, posting a stank face selfie of himself to his Instagram and X (previously Twitter) less than a day after the disturbing lawsuit first emerged.

“Damn brother love, brother love, brother love, you out here looking [side-eye emoji] CRAZY AS A MF LMAO,” he captioned the photo.

For context, Combs changed his moniker to “Love” or “Brother Love” in 2017 in honour of having evolved into a new person, saying that his new self deserved a new name.

But the jab came as no surprise as the two rappers have been publicly feuding for years. In fact, some viewers were even anticipating 50 Cent’s remarks.



“Who else was waiting for that 50 reply,” one commented.

“Everything 50cent [sic] been saying to us all these years were true,” another wrote.

On Thursday, Page Six obtained court documents in which singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura detailed the repeated sexual and physical abuse, including frequent sex trafficking, she suffered at the hands of Combs during their long-term on-off relationship from 2005 – when she was just 19 years old – to 2018.

Combs vehemently denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations” with his attorney claiming to the outlet that Cassie is only trying to “damage Mr.Combs’ reputation and [seek] a payday.”