The aftermath of the car accident in DHA Lahore. — X/CTPLahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned CTO Lahore and senior superintendent operations on a petition filed by teenage driver Afnan against the inclusion of Sections 302 in his case.

The driver — who killed six members of a family in an accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 — has been arrested by the police.



Justice Ali Zia Bajwa while issuing the summons asked the officials to explain to the court which section of the CrPc comes into force if one drives without a license.

The suspect had moved an application before the LHC challenging the insertion of Sections 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The stance taken in the application was that the accused being less than 18 years of age, should be tried in a juvenile court. As per the petitioner, Section 302 has been unnecessarily included in the FIR.



Terrorism clause added in FIR

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have added terrorism sections in the case after the probe confirmed that it was not an accident and the driver deliberately hit the car killing six members of the family, reported The News on Friday.

The publication reported that teenage driver Afnan had clashed with the victims and threatened them before hitting their car.

The driver followed the women sitting in the car from Y Block for quite some time. Hasnain, the driver of the victims' car, sped up his vehicle multiple times so that Afnan could give up the chase, but the accused did not give up and continued harassing the family.



However, Hasnain later stopped the vehicle and scolded Afnan for his behaviour.

Hasnain's father, travelling in another car, also asked Afnan to stop harassing the women but he rammed his car into victims’ vehicle at a 160km/hour near McDonald Chowk.

After the accident, Hasnain's car flew 70 feet away from the road and all the occupants died on site.

After the accident, four people came to rescue but the suspect ran away after seeing the anger of the people.

The victim's family has claimed that the police have not been cooperating with them in the investigation. They also added that the case was not of a road accident but was target killing.

Talking to The News, SP Bushra Nisar said that they were looking the case from all aspects and the investigation was still underway. Responding to a query regarding the insertion of Section 302 in the FIR, she said that the case was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the deputy inspector general investigation removed investigating officers Murtaza and Umar from the post due to poor investigation.

The case has now been handed over to deputy superintendent Kahna with sections of terrorism and murder added in the first information report.