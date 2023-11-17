Emily Ratajkowski spotted in suede coat blossoming romance with Stephane Bak

Stephane Bak is the first person Emily has been linked to after spotted kissing Harry Styles.

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads during a leisurely stroll through Manhattan on a brisk autumn Thursday.

The 32-year-old supermodel draped her slender figure in a sophisticated, camel-toned suede coat, complete with a trendy black furry lining that exuded both warmth and style.

The ensemble was complemented by a touch of old Hollywood glamour, with the supermodel donning dark cat-eye sunglasses that added a hint of mystery to her look.

Emily Ratajkowski sent temperatures soaring as she twirled for her Inamorata followers, on the same day of her stylish Manhattan appearance, Emily's new flame, the charismatic Stéphane Bak, made waves elsewhere in the city that never sleeps.

He was spotted sitting on a stoop, immersed in music, seemingly awaiting someone.

The duo, who sparked romance rumors after a passionate kiss on the streets of Paris last month, were seen enjoying each other's company earlier this week in New York.

Despite the sparks flying between them, an insider revealed to DailyMail.com that Emily and Stéphane are currently savoring 'a good time' without any commitment to a serious relationship.



