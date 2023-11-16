Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara stuns crowd with her dance moves

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara shows off her dance moves

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt brought smiles to her parents' face with her stunning performance in a program.



The 18-year-old joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority during her sophomore year at Spelman College, showing off her stunning dance moves to attract praise from her proud parents, who often engage in legal battle after their divorce.

She was pictured in video shared to Essence's Instagram feed in which she's seen dancing and introducing herself to her sorority sisters.

The celebrity former couple's daughter was joining the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which is known as the first historically black sorority in the Greek system.

Zahara, during the performance, appeared to drop her father Brad Pitt's last name when reciting her name to onlookers.



Brad Pitt, in and interview with Vanity Fair, gushed about Zahara, saying: 'I’m so proud of her. She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud,'

Jolie and Pitt split seven years earlier, but the exes have been involved in a contentious years-long feud over custody as they are parents to Maddox, 22; Pax, 19; Zahara, 18; Shiloh, 17; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

