Leonardo DiCaprio finally in ‘love’ with Vittoria Ceretti: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio happy to be with Vittoria Ceretti: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio is over the moon after getting in a relationship with Vittoria Ceretti.



A source told US Weekly, “They are in love. Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together.”

For the unversed, the Titanic star and Ceretti were first linked in August after the couple were seen were on an outing in Santa Barbara, California. Later in September, the duo was spotted getting cozy again at a nightclub in Ibiza.

Another insider spilled to the outlet, “It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive and completely smitten” with Ceretti.

“Vittoria is all he thinks about,” shared a source.

The source mentioned that Ceretti was not intimidated by DiCaprio’s success and that the couple “have a ton in common”.

“She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star,’” pointed out an insider.

Source added, “Leo finds it refreshing.”

DiCaprio ‘s closed ones have observed the seriousness of the pair.

“Leo’s pals are keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One,” noted an insider.

Meanwhile, US confirmed in September that DiCaprio had parted ways with Gigi Hadid and preferred to stay as friends.

“Gigi and Leo are still in touch as friends,” remarked an insider.