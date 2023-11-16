Bog Iger shares major update about Frozen 4: Deets inside

Bog Iger announces about Frozen 4 and Frozen 3 movies: More inside

Bob Iger has recently announced that the Disney studio is working on a fourth Frozen movie.



Speaking on Good Morning America on Thursday, Disney CEO revealed, “Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4.”

“But I don’t have much to say about those movies right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories,” explained Iger.

Iger shared the news from Disney’s theme park in Hong Kong, where he’s in town for the opening ceremony of World of Frozen.

The theme park will allow visitors to meet not only meet Olaf, Anna and Elsa, but also dine at restaurants and walk the streets that evoke the mystical world of Arendelle.

Iger pointed out, “For years at our Disney Parks, we’ve been creating these large immersive worlds. Essentially, they are the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we’ve told.”

He continued, “And of course, ‘Frozen’ being one of our most valuable franchises, I think it’s just right for building the place that ‘Frozen’ takes place in.”

“It’s just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of ‘Frozen’ and interact with all the great characters from the films,” added Iger.

Meanwhile, Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez will also write new tunes for the two follow-up movies, confirmed by Anderson-Lopez on social media.