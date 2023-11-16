Robert Pattinson confesses he slept on worst piece of furniture for six months

Robert Pattinson teams up with designer Nicole Gordon to design actor's dream couch

Robert Pattinson has recently opened up about worst piece of furniture he used to sleep on for six months.



In a new interview with Architectural Digest, the Twilight star recalled sleeping on an inflatable boat at one point in his life.

“There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed and dining table,” revealed Pattinson.

The Remember Me actor remarked, “I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems.”

However, now, Pattinson is ready to design his dream couch in collaboration with designer Nicole Gordon

Sharing how he inclined towards furniture designing, the Batman actor mentioned, “I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way.”

“They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect,” he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Gordon chimed in and disclosed he and Pattinson teamed up to bring the actor’s design to life.

“Rob wanted a piece where you could nestle in to read but was also sturdy and stable enough for a number of people to sit on at a party,” added Gordon.