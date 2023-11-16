Prince William enjoys game of pool during visit to youth group in Manchester

Prince William engaged in a game of pool during a visit to a Manchester project addressing youth violence on the same day episodes of The Crown depicting Princess Diana's final moments was released on Netflix.
The 41-year-old royal marked the launch of the Royal Foundation Community Impact Project by visiting The Hideaway Youth Project, the lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance, in Moss Side.
Sporting a relaxed all-navy ensemble, Prince William appeared cheerful while chatting with volunteers. He wore a casual blazer, trousers, a cerulean blue jumper, and brown suede shoes.
The Prince of Wales focused on a game of pool and later posed for pictures with young people at the centre. He collaborated with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, providing £100,000 in funding for the initiative.
During the visit, he learned about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance, which received £50,000 from his Royal Foundation.
