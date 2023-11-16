The Crown's depiction of Princess Diana's fatal crash leaves fans emotional

The Crown: The episode includes an audio depiction of the fatal incident

Viewers of The Crown were moved to tears as they witnessed the final moments of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

The Netflix series recreated the tragic car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of the couple in 1997, depicting the events leading up to their car entering the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.

The heart-wrenching scene is portrayed in the third episode of the sixth and final season of the royal drama, which was released on the streaming service.

The emotional portrayal led to viewers expressing their sadness and one stating, 'I'll never forget the day Diana died for as long as I live. The saddest day.' Despite Netflix emphasizing that the crash would not be shown, the episode includes an audio depiction of the fatal incident.

Another said: 'Currently sobbing, in tears, screaming at the first part of The Crown'

A third added: 'The first scene of The Crown season 6 episode 1 is literally Diana's accident - I can't do this rn I swear, I'm crying within the first 4 minutes of the episode.'

One fan wrote: 'The last phone call between Harry, William and Diana broke my heart'

