PM Kakar declares assets worth Rs48m, FinMin Akhtar over Rs2.8bn

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar (left) and interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — APP/Radio Pakistan/File

The statement of assets submitted by caretakers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) showed that interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar owned assets worth Rs48 million, while the worth of assets owned by Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar came up to more than Rs2.8 billion.

PM Kakar declared the value of 10 tola gold owned by him at just Rs80,000. Akhtar, in her declaration, has valued one of her plots in DHA at Rs125,000.

As per the Gazette of Pakistan, Extra November 6, 2023, the caretaker finance minister accumulated assets amounting to worth over Rs2.8 billion.

According to the government documents, Akhtar declared the value of a plot she possessed in DHA Phase-VI [gifted from her father] at Rs4 million and another in DHA at Rs125,000 [gifted from her father].

She invested whooping Rs2.79 billion in Naya Pakistan Certificates and owned shares worth Rs0.3 million of the Pakistan State Oil Company Limited. The minister also invested NAFA income Arif Habib Bank. Her deposits in TDR Bank AL Habib were at Rs24 million.

She has gold worth Rs0.2 million and cash worth Rs1.9 million. Her deposits in different banks are over Rs3.9 million while she declared the value of her house furniture at Rs0.2 million.

On the other hand, the total worth of assets owned by caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi is at over Rs23 million.