Netflix hit ‘Selling Sunset’ renewed for season 8

Get ready for more high-stakes deals, jaw-dropping mansions, and captivating drama, because Selling Sunset is officially coming back for an eighth season! Jason Oppenheim, the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, made the exclusive announcement to The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that production will begin soon on the latest installments of the Netflix reality show.

"I'm so excited to announce that Selling Sunset has been renewed for Season 8!" said Oppenheim. "We're all thrilled to continue sharing the lives and stories of the incredible agents at The Oppenheim Group with our amazing fans around the world."

Selling Sunset has captivated audiences with its insider look at the glamorous and competitive world of Los Angeles real estate. The show follows the lives of the agents at The Oppenheim Group as they navigate multimillion-dollar deals, fierce rivalries, and personal challenges.

Season 7 of Selling Sunset ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving fans eager for more. With the show's renewal, they can expect to see the resolution of those cliffhangers, as well as new storylines and surprises.

"We're always working to raise the bar and deliver an even more entertaining and captivating experience for our viewers," said Oppenheim. "I'm confident that Season 8 will be the best yet."

The show has been a huge hit for Netflix, consistently ranking among the streamer's most popular shows. The show has also been praised for its diverse cast and its exploration of themes such as gender equality, ambition, and success.