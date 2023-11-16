Alia Bhatt shares she ‘broke down’ after daughter’s photo leaked

Alia Bhatt shares she ‘broke down’ after daughter’s photo surfaced online

Alia Bhatt admitted that she feels very protective about her loved ones, revealing that she broke down when her daughter Raha’s photo went viral on social media.

The Heart of Stone actress recently appeared on a popular talk show Koffee With Karan, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During their conversation, Bhatt admitted that embracing motherhood was quite challenging for her at the start, recalling times when the actress left her little bundle of joy at home to fulfil work commitments.



"So actually, at that time I remember basically I felt like a picture came out of hers, and it was our schedule in Kashmir [for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani]… I saw a photo, where the side of her [Raha's] face was kind of visible. And I just broke down," she added.



Bhatt continued, "I realised I was not breaking down because I don't want people to see her face... We are proud of our baby... But it was just too many emotions put together and I am so protective of my loved ones."



Earlier, in conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhatt shared that she doesn’t want to hide her daughter’s face. However, the actress admitted that she wants to keep Raha away from limelight as she is barely a year old.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022.

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.