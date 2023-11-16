Taylor Swift fans swoon over young Travis Kelce’s wholesome tweets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically linked since September 2023

Travis Kelce continues to win over Taylor Swift’s fans.

As the high-profile romance continues to blossom, dedicated Swifties did some digging into the NFL star’s past, and what they found made them fall in love with him even more.

In tweets made over a decade ago, when Kelce was just in his early twenties, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end posted some wholesome and adorable content, riddled with charmingly misspelt words detailing his day-to-day experiences as a young student.

The series of tweets were shared by a fan account for the international pop sensation with the caption, “Killatrav struggling; a thread.”

“Watchin’ an old school bruce lee movie with some chipotle [sic] in my lap!! Feelin nice n relaxed before I go to study for this exam,” he wrote in a tweet from 2010, when he was just 20 years old.

“I just gave a squirle [sic] a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” a hilarious tweet from 2011 read.

“It’s such a nice day out… as I stair [sic] from my math class… smh #mustbenice,” he complained in another tweet that same year.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the wholesomeness of Kelce’s social media presence.

“This is such a funny wholesome thread lol he’s doing his best and I love it,” one fan wrote.

“Him and little miss english teacher truly are the best match,” mused another.