Prince Harry 'ready to move on' from Royal Family feud

The Duke of Sussex last met with his estranged father and brother in May

Prince Harry is slowly coming to terms with the fact that he might never be welcomed back into the Royal Family.

In his upcoming book, royal biographer Omid Scobie explained the Duke of Sussex is not expectant of any cordial reception from King Charles and Prince William.

The Spare author last came face to face with his estranged father and brother during the former’s coronation in May; there’s no documented interaction among the trio at any moment at the event.

He also left for the States as soon as the coronation ended, most likely to attend his son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday, which fell on the same day.

For what its worth, the Invictus Games mogul didn’t seem to hold it against his family for the cold shoulder he was given throughout the event.

Writing in his book, Endgame, set to release Nov. 28, Scobie expressed: “Though he hasn’t found closure with his family, he’s accepted that things are unlikely to change, particularly with his brother — who refuses to even properly talk with him.

“I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows? Who really cares at this point?” Scobie relayed Harry's sentiments laid bare by his friend.