Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Ski Trial’ turned musical to be released around Christmas

"She's the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He's a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing," the synopsis for the Awkward Productions' show reads.

"On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it's at Christmas."

Gwyneth Goes Skiing, a comedy parody musical set in London, will take inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow and retired ophthalmologist Terry Sanderson's ski trial, which garnered significant media attention earlier this year. And the day of its opening is near.

According to the description of the musical, "A story of love, betrayal, skiing, and (somehow) Christmas - where you are the jury!" it will premiere on December 13 at London's Pleasance Theater.

Who will portray the Oscar winner? That distinction belongs to Linus Karp, and Sanderson is portrayed by Joseph Martin. Leland will also contribute unique music to the production.

The theatre's website is now selling tickets. The show will continue till December 23.

Posting a behind-the-scenes clip from a Gwyneth Goes Skiing photo session, the musical's staff gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect on stage.



