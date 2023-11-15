Jada Pinkett Smith breaks HER silence amid Will Smith, Duane Martin affair allegations

Duane Martin, 58, was married to actress Tisha Campbell from 1996–2020

Jada Pinkett Smith has hinted at the possibility of taking legal action following allegations that her husband, Will Smith, had an intimate moment with Fresh Prince actor Duane Martin.

While it's unclear if Pinkett Smith was serious about consulting lawyers, she responded to photographers on Wednesday, saying, 'We suin'!'.

This comes after Will Smith vehemently denied the accusations.

Bilaal, who identifies as the actor's ex-personal assistant and brother, made the shocking claim in a viral interview.

He alleges he once walked in on the Men In Black star, now 55, and Martin in a compromising position.

A spokesperson for Will Smith stated the story was 'completely fabricated,' and sources mentioned that Smith is 'considering taking legal action.'

Duane Martin, 58, was previously married to actress Tisha Campbell from 1996–2020 and has collaborated with Smith on various projects.