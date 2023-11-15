Zoe Kravitz spotted without her ring AGAIN amid Channing Tatum engagement

Zoe and Channing, pictured heading to the 2021 Met Gala, were together for two years before getting engaged

Once again, Zoe Kravitz was seen without her engagement ring while enjoying a sunny day in Los Angeles with her friend Hailey Bieber.

Speculation about Zoe's engagement to Channing Tatum arose after she appeared at a Halloween party with a large diamond on her left ring finger.

Quickly, multiple insiders confirmed to People magazine that Channing, 43, and Zoe, 34, are headed for the altar.



However, her engagement finger was bare when she was seen last Tuesday at dinner with Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough.

Last Wednesday, she was spotted without her ring for the second time while out in West Hollywood with Hailey - and this trend continued this Tuesday.

Zoe and Hailey share commonalities, both being part of showbiz families, with Hailey being the niece of Alec Baldwin, and Zoe having celebrity parents in Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.





