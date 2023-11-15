Anushka Sharma gets emotional on Virat Kohli's record-breaking milestone: Watch

File Footage

Anushka Sharma beamed with joy as her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli scored his 50th century of his ODI career at the ICC Cricket World Cup's semi-final, breaking the record of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.



In a viral video from Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the Bollywood actress can be seen celebrating her better half’s iconic innings with sweet flying kisses.



Dressed in a traditional attire, Anushka radiated happiness as the couple exchanged sweet gestures in a cricket ground filled with people.



Their emotional exchange comes after several reports have been circulating on Indian media that the couple is expecting their second child.



The actress was recently spotted flaunting her baby bump in her recent public appearance with Virat.

As per Hindustan Times, the pair will soon share the happy news with their fans and well-wishers.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Vamika in January 2021.