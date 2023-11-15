Peter Andre praises his Kate Middleton 'lookalike' wife Emily for THIS reason

Peter Andre commended his Kate Middleton 'lookalike' wife Emily for her organizational skills

Peter Andre is praising his Kate Middleton 'lookalike' wife Emily for a number of good reasons.



Musician husband believes there's room for improvement in his parenting skills as he prepares to welcome his fifth child, the third with his wife Emily.

While praising Emily as a "Wonder Mum" and commending her organizational skills, the 50-year-old singer expressed a desire to elevate his own parenting game.

In his column for new! magazine, he admitted, "I feel I'm a good dad, but when I look at her, I could really up my game."

Peter emphasized his enjoyment of being hands-on with his children and acknowledged the organized chaos of family life, stating that his day-to-day job isn't hard compared to family responsibilities.

The couple shares two children, Amelia and Theo, while Peter has two older children, Junior and Princess, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

