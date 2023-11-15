Prince Harry 'didn't make time' for King Charles' special birthday call

Prince Harry failed to communicate his desire to call King Charles on his 75th birthday.

The British monarch marked his silver jubilee milestone on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with quite a busy day, including two royal engagements and a private birthday party with his close friends and family.

And though the Sussexes failed to make it to the guest list of the celebrations at Clarence House, they were understood to have called the King from across the pond.

However, a source told the Daily Express: “News of a phone call came as a surprise. Let’s just say that. There might have been a willingness there for the Sussexes to call the King on his birthday, but it certainly wasn’t communicated to the other side in a timely fashion.”

Noting that there was no time in Charles’ schedule for the call to take place, the insider continued: “The King certainly didn’t take the call during the day while he was busy working.

“The evening was spent with his family and friends and he didn’t have a private moment all evening.”

Another source divulged that the Spare author did try to call, however, the estranged King “waved the phone away” every time the phone rang.

They added: “He does not want to hear from him until he apologises."