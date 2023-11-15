Khloe Kardashian gushes over Travis Barker's 'love' for Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian pens sweet birthday wish for Travis Barker

Khloe Kardashian showered praise on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker in a sweet birthday tribute.



Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared her photo with Kourtney and Travis, who recently welcomed their first child together.



"Happy Birthday Travis Barker. Thank you for making my sister so truly, madly, deeply happy and for all the love and blessings you bring to our family," Khloe wrote as a caption.

Later on, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner expressed her gratitude for making her daughter happy every day with his warmth and affection.

Khloe Kardashian-Kris Jenner/Instagram

"You are such a wonderful dad, husband, friend, son and uncle," Kris wrote in her shared photo with Travis.

Caitlyn Jenner’s ex shared another memorable picture from the drummer’s wedding with the founder of Poosh.



She expressed her feelings for the lovebirds, saying, "thank you for making Kourtney so happy every single day. I love you and wish you a magical day today @travisbarker."