Kim Kardashian extends birthday wishes to Travis Barker despite ‘creepy’ comments

Kim Kardashian extended warm birthday wishes to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s partner Travis Barker, who earlier made some inappropriate comments about his now sister-in-law.
Taking to Instagram, the founder of Skims shared a throwback photo with musician which also features his wife and wrote, "Happy Birthday @travisbarker!!!"
Recently, the Blink 182 drummer’s comments about Kanye West’s ex resurfaced on the internet which sparked a debate in Kardashian-Jenner clan.
In his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, the singer called Kim an "eye candy" and "f****** hot."
As per Life & Style, the reality TV star didn’t approve of Travis’ unsuitable remarks about her.
A source close to the publication told, "Kim found it creepy that Travis wrote about her in his book and she didn’t approve when he and Kourt got close."
An insider further revealed that Kim even expressed her strong disagreement about Kourtney’s decision to marry the musician.
