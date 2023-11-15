Dakota Johnson praises beau Chris Martin ‘kindness’ during difficult time

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been dating since 2017

Dakota Johnson praised her boyfriend Chris Martin for the kind way he catered to her when she was going through her depressive episodes.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 34, opened up about her struggles with mental health at the 17th Annual HOPE Luncheon Seminar on Tuesday, via DailyMail.

Johnson, who was at the event to receive the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy, previously shared that she struggles with depression since she was 15.

Talking about her telltale signs of her coping mechanism, the actress recalled a sweet incident with Martin, 46.

She narrated that few weeks ago when she was ‘having a low day,’ the Coldplay frontman had a very gentle way of acknowledging her condition.

“A few weeks ago, I was having a low day. My partner said to me so kindly, ‘Are you really struggling?’ I said, ‘No.’”

She continued, “He said, ‘Baby, you’re wearing a Cats T-shirt.’ Like Cats, the musical. It turns out I was really struggling.” Johnson shared that the moment “lifted [her] heart, and it pulled [her] out of it.”

Johnson, who has been dating Martin since 2017, revealed that she often resorts to “self-deprecating ways” to cope.

“Perhaps it is easier to look it in the eyes if I wear the mask of comedy,” she said. “Covering my pain or anxiety in comedy is a lifelong tool and I don’t think it's a bad thing. It works. It helps me because sometimes if I don't laugh, I’ll cry.”