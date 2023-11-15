Kourtney Kardashian misses pre-therapy ‘nice’ version of her personality

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be grateful for therapy, but surely misses some things prior to when she started it.



The Kardashians actress, who has been candid about her personal therapy experience, even revealed that she has encouraged her family to adopt the approach.

"I've definitely talked about it for years with my family because I really do find it so helpful," Kourtney told I, "but I also don't want to push it. You can give them the information, but then it's their journey."

She still longs to go back to some parts of her pre-therapy self, despite her own personal growth.

"No-feelings-b--chy Kourtney was a vibe," the Poosh founder admitted, "and it was so nice not to give a f--k."

However, there are many things to worry about these days, such as her life with her spouse Travis Barker's and their newborn baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, whom they reportedly welcomed early this month.

The couple's IVF experience was discussed in Kourtney's family's Hulu series before they eventually became parents organically. She had previously disclosed that she was expecting her and the Blink 182 drummer's first kid in June.

And then, in order to save the life of their son, the 44-year-old underwent emergency fetal surgery a few months before giving birth.

The founder of Lemme, who has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick, revealed that hospital professionals acted right away after what she believed to be a standard scan.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney shared on Instagram.

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."