Glen Powell on receiving acting advice from Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick

Glen Powell has recently shared acting advice he received from Tom Cruise for his role in last year’s hit Top Gun: Maverick.



In a new interview with Men’s Health, Powell, who played the role of Lt. Jake Hangman Seresin in the movie, recalled how Mission Impossible star would help him understanding his character’s traits.

“We would watch movies and talk about certain actors that he was kind of like, what the body posture was,” recounted the 35-year-old.

Powell stated, “Tom was like, ‘You as a person are very apologetic. You don’t want to hurt people, you want to treat people well, you apologise even when you don’t need to,” adding, “You can’t have any of that in your eyes.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Powell opened up about finding love after his breakup with longtime partner Gigi Paris earlier this year.

The actor mentioned that his career had hindered him from building a family, and hence he “became a dog dad”.

“I needed to put love into something. I saw Brisket’s face and fell in love,” disclosed Powell.

While dishing out what he wanted in his future partner, Powell pointed out, “You gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing.”

“It’s a lot to deal with. I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with,” he concluded.