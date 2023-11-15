Courteney Cox takes trip down memory lane with late Friends co-star Matthew Perry: Watch

Courteney Cox has recently taken a trip down memory lane as she recounted hilarious moment with late co-star Matthew Perry on Friends set.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cox shared a throwback video of one of their epic scenes which was the beginning of her character Monica and Chandler’s (played by Perry) love story in the hit sitcom.

Captioning the clip, the Scream actress penned, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.”

Sharing her favourite scene from the show, Cox said, “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favourites.”

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” wrote the 59-year-old

Cox revealed, “In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.”

In the end, she added, “He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Meanwhile, fans were quick to express their love on the post with one commented, “Thank you for sharing this with us. I hope you are doing ok in this difficult time. Sending you love and healing.”



“The best “accidental” couple on TV. Easily. So great to see their relationship, platonically, outside the show,” another remarked.

A third user stated, “Thinking of you and the whole cast. We will always be there for you.”

For the unversed, Perry reportedly died at age 54 due to accidental drowning in his LA home in October.