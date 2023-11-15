Madonna's son David Banda stays close amidst revealing health crisis recovery

Madonna stepped out from the Paris Ritz on Tuesday, with her son David Banda, close at hand.

The pop diva, currently on her Celebration World Tour across Europe, had recently unveiled a startling revelation during her performance at the Accor Arena in Paris.



Detailing her harrowing health journey, Madonna disclosed, 'I was infected with some bacteria that nobody knows about.

And there is a 40% mortality rate,' shedding light on the severity of her ICU stay in June.

Despite the challenges, Madonna has been powering through her tour, which kick-started in London last month after its postponement.

Madonna's connection with her children, particularly her son David, has been a source of strength for the singer.

As she strolled through Paris on Tuesday, it was evident that family remains a crucial pillar of support for the iconic artist, with David Banda steadfastly by her side.

The pop queen continues to navigate her world tour, not just as a celebration of her music but as a testament to her resilience in the face of health adversity.

The Material Girl, known for her ever-youthful presence, embraced an autumn chill in a chic ensemble, sporting a boxy black hoodie and matching trousers.

The pop queen, undeterred by her recent health scare, showcased her signature bold makeup, including a striking slick of blood-red lipstick, and completed her look with polished leather shoes.



